SALT LAKE CITY — Children of parents who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender may now be blessed as infants and later baptized as members of The Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to updates announced on Thursday.

The updates are to 2015 church policies “intended at the time to maintain family harmony but perceived as painful among some supporters of the LGBT community,” according to the Deseret News.

Twitter responded to the news:

Breaking News: The Mormon church will allow the children of LGBT couples to be baptized, reversing a 2015 policy barring them from rituals https://t.co/M70nRnxxaQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 4, 2019

Mormon Church to allow baptisms, blessings for children of LGBT parents, reversing 2015 policy https://t.co/UA1PIkT6eZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 4, 2019

In a change of policy, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now allow baby blessings and baptisms for children of LGBT parents https://t.co/l9ZFdjkoms — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 4, 2019

Oh wow. This is a big deal for both LDS and LGBTQ folks (and, of course, those who are both). https://t.co/IVsDJ84Y7h — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) April 4, 2019

We applaud the @LDSchurch for making this necessary change.https://t.co/3gvTWOU3Yx — The Truth & Transparency Foundation (@the_ttf) April 4, 2019

I’m sobbing. These changes will save lives. https://t.co/yIV3CdmiDE — Maddie Williams (@williams_madd) April 4, 2019

Though there will always be the pains connected to why the policy existed in the first place—and it is bitter-sweet to celebrate a return to pre-2015 status, which wasn’t that great to begin with—this is still a good day. — Benjamin Park (@BenjaminEPark) April 4, 2019

In a day of big religion stories, this one goes to the top: https://t.co/ONLeR4MWMj — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) April 4, 2019

The Church's announcement today is very surprising, given the recent nature of the original policy. I would have guessed that the policy would have remained in place for another decade or two at least. /1 — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) April 4, 2019

This is truly interesting. Someday, we may read the records that led to this change. — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) April 4, 2019

This is going to take some time to process, and I’m definitely gonna need more details, but I’ve been praying for exactly this for months now as I’ve tried to find a way back into the church and now I’m speechless. https://t.co/gdjRVwYqXK — E. J. Watson (@ejwatsonjr) April 4, 2019