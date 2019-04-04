SALT LAKE CITY — California is suffering from a new kind of drought: an earthquake drought.

Experts said this week that California remains in an earthquake drought, meaning they haven’t experienced a major earthquake in years, CBS San Francisco reports.

Experts said the drought will end with a destructive earthquake sometime soon.

Angela Chung, an assistant project scientist at UC Berkeley, said the university's seismograph hasn’t had too many blips in recent years.

“Sometimes there is stress built up in the fault,” she said.

“We can’t predict earthquakes. What we can do is let you know when quake strikes, you’re about to feel the shaking,” Chung told CBS News.

Experts advise that people in California remain ready for possible earthquakes.

Flashback: Back in March 2019, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration revealed that California was no longer suffering from a rain drought, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

The Golden State had suffered from some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks until that point, NBC News reports.

Rainfall in 2018 and early 2019 helped stop the drought, according to the NOAA’s report.