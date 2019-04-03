SALT LAKE CITY — The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that there have been dozens of seizures reported after vaping, USA Today reports.

The FDA said most of the reports have come from young people. At least 35 people have reported having seizures after using electronic cigarettes in the last decade.

“We have reports indicating that some people who use e-cigarettes, especially youth and young adults, are experiencing seizures following their use,” FDA Commission Scott Gottlieb said in a statement, according to NBC News.

THREAD: While we’re still learning about the long-term potential benefits and health risks of e-cigs, existing scientific research offers some clear evidence that several of the dangerous chemicals in tobacco smoke are also present in the aerosol of some e-cig products. — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) April 3, 2019

Seizures and convulsions have been noted as possible side effects from nicotine poisoning. The events reportedly occurred from people who might have swallowed the vaping liquid, which contains nicotine, according to USA Today.

Gottlieb said the FDA doesn’t have any firm connection between the e-cigarettes and seizures. He said the agency will investigate the incidents.

“We can't yet say for certain that e-cigarettes are causing these seizures,” the FDA said, according to NBC News.

Yes, but: Gottlieb said that "as a public health agency, it’s our job to communicate about potential safety concerns associated with the products we regulate that are under scientific investigation by the agency."

Flashback: In 2018, the FDA released a mandate that limited the sales of flavored e-cigarette products to only tobacco and vape shops, according to The New York Times.