SALT LAKE CITY — FanX Spring Comic Convention is almost here, and the celebrity guests list is filling in nicely.

FanX announced on Wednesday that comedian, writer, actor and Monty Python founding member John Cleese will join the spring lineup, along with young actor Asher Angel. Angel pairs well with last week's announcement of actor Zachary Levi, as the two actors play the child and grown-up version of the same character — Billy Batson. Angel plays the young Billy, with Levi playing Billy's adult superhero alter ego Shazam in the new DC Comics movie "Shazam!"

Angel is no stranger to Utah. The young actor starred as Jonah Beck in the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack," which was filmed locally. In addition to his new role in "Shazam!," Levi is probably best-known as the title character in the ABC spy action-comedy "Chuck."

Cleese, who was in Utah in 2017 at the Eccles Theater, told the Deseret News that he has long been a Utah Jazz fan, having gotten hooked by the team back in 1997 during the NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls. Along with getting drawn in by John Stockton and Karl Malone's athletic partnership, Cleese was also intrigued by then-Jazz coach Jerry Sloan.

“I always thought he was a wonderful-looking man," Cleese said. "I always wanted to look like Jerry Sloan."

In addition to Cleese, Levi and Angel, FanX is bringing to Utah the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter; heavy metal rocker Alice Cooper; Irene Bedard, the voice of Pocahontas in the 1995 animated Disney film; Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton; three alumni of "The Office:" Angela Kinsey, Oscar Núñez and Brian Baumgartner; along with many other guests.

FanX Spring Comic Convention runs April 19-20 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Tickets are on sale at fanxsaltlake.com.