SALT LAKE CITY —Talk about a technicolor dream coat.

What happened: Photos taken of a Malabar giant squirrel in India are going viral this week because of the animal’s multicolored coat, according to multiple reports.

Captured by photographer Kaushik Vijayan, 39, the squirrel can be seen sitting in and nibbling on a tree, its fur a kaleidoscope of purples, yellows and oranges.

Vijayan told CBS News, "I felt so amazed by how drop-dead gorgeous it looked.”

Vijayan initially posted photographs of the squirrel on Instagram. The photos were picked up by global media distributor SWNS, according to CBS, and have since caught the attention and adoration of the web.

About the squirrel: Malabar squirrels can grow up to 3 feet long and jump 20 feet between trees, according to The Independent.

Malabar giant squirrels are primarily solitary animals that live deep in the woods and are difficult to spot in the wild, according to Animal Spot.

John Koprowski, professor and associate director of the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona, told The Dodo, “In the shaded understory of a dense forest, the patchy colors and dark hues are a great adaptation to avoiding detection.”

Koprowski added, “When you see these in the sunlight, they show their 'true colors' and beautiful pelage [fur].”

Vijayan told CBS he’s been overwhelmed by the response he’s gotten to the photos.

"I feel overwhelmed by all these responses I'm getting, Vijayan said. “All these responses are one of my main driving force[s].”