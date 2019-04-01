SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from WalletHub ranked Utah as the second least stressed state in the country.

WalletHub released its annual list of the most and least stressed states in the country.

Most stressed: Louisiana ranked as the most stressed state in the country, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia within the top five.

Utah: The Beehive State ranked second to last in terms of stress, which means it is the second least stressed state in the country.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the state’s other rankings:

50th for average hours worked per week.

44th for share of adults getting adequate sleep

45th for percent of adults in fair or poor health

39th for job security

36th for median credit score

30th for housing affordability

42nd for percent of population living below the poverty line

50th for divorce rate

30th for crime rate per capita

41st for psychologists per capita

Least stressed: Minnesota ranked as the least stressed state in the country. Massachusetts, North Dakota and South Dakota also ranked in the bottom five in the report.

Method: WalletHub compared all 50 states on 40 different metrics, including average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to the amount of adults getting enough sleep.

Improving: Utah ranked as the third least stressed state in the country last year for the WalletHub report, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Utah ranked behind Minnesota and North Dakota in the bottom three for that year’s version of the report.

In 2017, Utah ranked as the fifth least stressed state in the country in the WalletHub report, according to the Deseret News.