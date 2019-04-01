SALT LAKE CITY — ScreenRant updated its report that originally said Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) would get divorced was actually an April Fools' Day joke.

The original report, which has been deemed a prank now, said “Fuller House” showrunner Steve Baldikoski said Lori Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky will be dropped from the show when it returns later this year and she would divorce John Stamos' character Uncle Jesse. to explain that its story was an April Fools' Day prank.

"April Fools! Jesse and Becky won't divorce on Fuller House. But what will the show do about its current difficult situation?"

ScreenRant's joke report said that Baldikoski said Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse will get a divorce after 28 years of marriage.

The prank report said Baldikoski said fans will see more of Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) in the final season of “Fuller House" and the show will rework many of the episodes to include an emotional moment for Jesse.

"It was difficult and unexpected but we knew that Lori shouldn't return for season 5,” Baldikoski said, according to ScreenRant's April Fools' Day prank. “But we already had John for eight episodes. So we decided they'd get divorced and we added four more episodes into John's contract. It's not something we ever would have planned for Jesse and Becky, but an unfortunate situation opened a door for us to do something bold with John and to say something meaningful to our audience. We decided that was a risk worth taking."

The prank report said Baldikoski said the writers went with divorce because they didn’t want to villainize Loughlin’s character.

"Divorce is much more common now than it was when ABC was airing the original show,” he said, according to the April Fools' Day report. “And people divorce for plenty of good reasons. Not every divorce is a big ugly thing. That's the route we're going, but we haven't found a reason that feels right for Jesse and Becky yet. We just know we don't want season 5 to be an indictment of Becky. This is a story about finding happiness. I think fans will be very satisfied even if they're sad things didn't turn out the way they hoped for these characters."

Bigger picture: It’s been a rough month for “Fuller House.” The longtime “Full House” and “Fuller House” showrunner Jeff Franklin was dismissed from the show after allegations of inappropriate behavior and verbal abuse, according to Variety.

Two weeks later, Loughlin and her husband Mossimmo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to scam the University of Southern California into accepting their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, to the school as crew team recruits, The Associated Pressreports.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the change in ScreenRant's reporting. The original report did not identify Baldikoski's statement as a prank. ScreenRant updated its story later in the day on April 1, 2019.