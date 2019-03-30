OGDEN — Police have released the identity of a man killed Friday after officers said he fled from police in a brief vehicle pursuit, dragged an officer and slammed his vehicle into a pole at 23rd Street and Wall Avenue.

The deceased driver was identified Saturday as Jacob Michael Erebia, 24.

Police said an officer attempted to stop Erebia's vehicle near the intersection at about 7 p.m. Friday. The vehicle took off, dragging the officer who sustained minor injuries.

Erebia's vehicle then hit a traffic pole.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating.