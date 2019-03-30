LEVAN, Juab County — State Route 28 between Levan and Gunnison was closed Saturday morning after a semitrailer rollover and gasoline spill.

The driver of the southbound semi was hauling two trailers of gasoline and lost control 7 miles north of Yuba Lake at about 5:30 a.m., said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Lawrence Hopper.

Hopper said the driver overcorrected after going off the road, then overcorrected again. The rear trailer blocked all lanes on the road, and gasoline from the trailer spilled on the road, he said.

The semitailer driver was the only person involved in the crash, Hopper said, and was not injured.

Both the Levan and Nephi fire departments and their hazardous materials teams responded to the incident, Hopper said. The Sevier County hazmat team helped with cleanup.

Hopper said the road is closed and will remain so in both directions until the cleanup is finished. Drivers were encouraged to use a different route.

Contributing: Dani Quintana