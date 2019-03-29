SALT LAKE CITY — If after watching the Utah Jazz game on Friday night you're thinking that the Washington Wizards just might do some serious damage in the Eastern Conference playoffs, stop right there.

Despite what it looked like in this high-scoring thriller — a 128-124 regulation win for the Jazz — the Wizards have already been eliminated from the postseason and have only 31 wins.

Yep, the East is just that good.

(Sarcasm alert: It's not.)

Washington just looked like it has 46 victories and not 46 losses, which is now the case despite terrific nights from Bradely Beal (34 points) and Bobby Portis (28 points). The Wizards, who are missing injured star John Wall, also got 15-point outings from Jabari Parker and rookie Troy Brown Jr.

Not every game against a sub-par team can be a gimme win for the streaking Jazz, right?

"Getting this win is huge for us. We understand the significance," Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said. "There are going to be games like this. There are going to be games where we are up by a lot. As long as we stay locked in and focused, we should be in good shape."

This win — the fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games — improved Utah's record to 46-30. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Jazz are in sole possession of fifth place in the Western Conference playoff race — two games behind No. 4 Houston and just two games ahead of Oklahoma City and San Antonio for the seventh and eighth slots.

"We needed the win," Mitchell said.

The Jazz got some clutch plays in the final moments from key guys after the Wiz rallied from down 15 to take a two-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Joe Ingles goaded Portis into an offensive foul and turnover. The Aussie forward finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

Ricky Rubio hit a corner 3-pointer and free throws to cap off his 17-point night.

Rudy Gobert blocked a shot and drained foul shots as part of a strong outing that included 17 rebounds, 13 points and three swats.

And Mitchell, like Beal, just put on a show the entire night while leading the way with 35 points, including a floater that spun and spun around before finally dropping in and four free throws in the final 64 seconds.

This appeared to be on its way to another blowout win for the Jazz, who were up by 15 points with three minutes to go in the third quarter after an 11-0 run fueled by two 3-pointers from Royce O'Neale and two buckets by Mitchell.

But the Wizards answered with an even bigger scoring spurt, finishing the quarter with 13 straight points to make it a two-point Jazz lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

That set up an entertaining back-and-forth fourth quarter.

📹| 39 points off the bench and 58 points in the paint helped lift us over the Wizards.#WASatUTA higlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WWll9W5JqA — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 30, 2019

The Jazz didn't trail for long after Beal put Washington up 116-114 following a bad pass by Mitchell and a fast-break dunk.

Gobert tied the game inside while being fouled and then hit the free throw, and then Rubio sank his timely 23-footer for a 120-116 advantage.

The Jazz put it into clutch control the rest of the way.

"It was good because the execution at the end of the game was great," Rubio said of the close finish. "I think we made the right play every time. We made a couple of mistakes on defense, but we got the win and it's good to get a game like that because in the playoffs they're all going to be like that."

The Jazz played most of the game without starting power forward Derrick Favors. He didn't return to play in the second half because of back spasms. Mitchell said Favors is "doing well."

Reserve Jae Crowder started the second half in place of Favors and finished with 18 points. Ekpe Udoh also had some nice minutes.

"'Next man up.' We've been preaching that the whole year," Udoh said. "Whatever we may be going on in the back, you just (have) to be ready. Everybody (has) to be ready."

JAZZ NOTES: Backup point guard Raul Neto was also injured, but he returned after getting three stitches in the lip. ... Utah has the weekend off before hosting Charlotte on Monday. ... The Jazz have won 31 straight games when shooting at least 50% from the field. They made 48 of 87 shots (55.2%) in this win. ... Utah has also won six straight when Mitchell scores at least 30 points. ... The Jazz made 18 of 18 free throws, marking the third-most made at home without a loss in franchise history.