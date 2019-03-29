SALT LAKE CITY — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Friday that an election ticket of Sen. Kamala Harris and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke could be the Democrats’ “best shot” of defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to CNBC.

"I think the best they're going to have, and I don't think these people will defeat him, I think a combination ... of (Kamala) Harris for president and Beto O'Rourke for VP is a way to mobilize their base and give it the best shot," Bannon said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Bannon said there hasn’t been a frontrunner yet in the 2020 race, even though a number of Democrats have announced their candidacies.

O’Rourke launched his campaign only last week and still raised more money than any other candidate so far, according to The Hill.

Bigger picture: O’Rourke and Harris will battle against Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic Party field.

Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t declared his candidacy yet despite polling well, according to Vox. He remains at 29 percent in the latest Quinnipiac poll. Sanders is next with 19 percent and O’Rourke with 12 percent. Harris sits at fourth place with 8 percent.

Hillary 2020?: Bannon said if a candidate hasn’t “broken out of the pack, and looks like they can pull and take on Trump one-on-one" by fall 2019, then they may need to enlist Hillary Clinton for the race, Politico reports.

"People should not count her out," he said. "She's going to be sitting in the bullpen waiting for the call."

