SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers who works at Mississippi elementary school have been forced to remove religious displays from their classrooms, The Associated Press reports.
- The Freedom From Religion Foundation complained that an elementary school in the Northeast Mississippi school district had “multiple unconstitutional religious displays.”
- The teachers were asked to remove crosses, angel figurines, and anything that included a scripture on it. Some of those items included a painting and bookmark, Fox News reports.
- "We write to ensure that district employees cease impermissibly endorsing their personal religious beliefs through religious displays on district property," Sam Grover, an FFRF attorney, wrote in the complaint. "Any Latin crosses or other displays promoting religion must be removed from areas of the school frequented by students or members of the public."
You can see a photo of some of those items below.
Reaction: One teacher, Wendy Crawford, a fifth-grade teacher at Saltillo Elementary, said the complaint broke her heart. She said the FFRF “attacked” her and her colleagues over religious beliefs, according to Fox News.
- Lee County Superintendent Jimmy Weeks tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that teachers and students can wear clothes and jewelry that express their religious beliefs.
- Weeks said religious items can be put on teachers’ desks as long as they do not face students.
- Weeks said a public institution can’t display religious beliefs.