SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers who works at Mississippi elementary school have been forced to remove religious displays from their classrooms, The Associated Press reports.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation complained that an elementary school in the Northeast Mississippi school district had “multiple unconstitutional religious displays.”

The teachers were asked to remove crosses, angel figurines, and anything that included a scripture on it. Some of those items included a painting and bookmark, Fox News reports.

"We write to ensure that district employees cease impermissibly endorsing their personal religious beliefs through religious displays on district property," Sam Grover, an FFRF attorney, wrote in the complaint. "Any Latin crosses or other displays promoting religion must be removed from areas of the school frequented by students or members of the public."

You can see a photo of some of those items below.

****Clarification: This action was taken due to a legal matter and not due to administrative beliefs!These are some of... Posted by Wendy Harden Crawford on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Reaction: One teacher, Wendy Crawford, a fifth-grade teacher at Saltillo Elementary, said the complaint broke her heart. She said the FFRF “attacked” her and her colleagues over religious beliefs, according to Fox News.