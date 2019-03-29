Editor's note: This commentary is part of an ongoing Deseret News opinion series exploring ideas and issues at the intersection of faith and thought.

Contempt has proven a strangely unifying force in contemporary American life.

As a conservative, I found common cause with my liberal friends and family in the early weeks of President Trump’s term as we united over our contempt for the state of modern politics. And unless I’m misguided, much of the country has done the same. But, while such ill-gotten unity may come with cursory benefits — a moment of feeling understood or validated, perhaps — surely uniting around our shared hate can’t be good for our national health.

More to the point, what is it doing to our spiritual health?

We’re throwing sawdust in a broken engine — feeling better with each contemptuous exchange, but ignoring a problem that continues to fester. We’re living on borrowed time, and feeding on hate will eventually rot us through.

Expelling contempt was so important to the central figure of Christianity that he publicly taught to drop everything and “first be reconciled to thy brother.”

And he didn’t stop there. “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy,” he told his listeners. “But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.”

It was, and still is, “an hard saying.” Should I be praying for my so-called political enemies? Should I bless them amid their shoddy, sometimes harmful, work? If the president has offended me, should I forgive him?

The answer is yes, but it’s not just for their benefit. It’s for mine.

Contempt is an addiction, as social scientist Arthur Brooks puts it. We love to put others down and relish their misfortune. If you or I “have hurt someone with … harsh words, mockery or dismissiveness,” Brooks says, then “start the road to recovery from this harmful addiction, and make amends wherever possible. It will set you free.”

Psychology confirms hate’s ugly effects. People who feel excluded or rejected — usually the result of a contemptuous encounter — have poorer sleep quality and lower-functioning immune systems. Hate increases heart rate, blood pressure and kills neurons in the brain that are responsible for storing memories and making good judgements.

" It is possible, then, to possess both a heart of compassion and an eye of discernment. We’d be wise to utilize both more fully. "

But the best data comes from ourselves. Process your own anger and honestly evaluate how it makes you feel. Depressed? Lonely? Uncontrollable?

Turning away hate will extricate us from its control. Take prayer, which at its best, is less concerned with forcing our desires on others as it is with healing our own hearts. I can petition in frustration to fix my leaders, or I can open my heart to forgiveness and personal change.

Which do you think is the more rewarding exercise?

Of course, this isn't to erase accountability. Our politicians are and should remain accountable to their constituents. When Gordon B. Hinckley, former president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faced a question from Larry King about the misconduct of President Bill Clinton, he responded, “I feel very sorry for him. Here's a man of great talent and capacity who evidently just hurt himself so terribly. It must be a terrible thing.” But, he continued, “he is accountable to the people who elected him. He’s accountable to the Congress.”

It is possible, then, to possess both a heart of compassion and an eye of discernment. We’d be wise to utilize both more fully.

Consider the example of the Dalai Lama, who at age 24 was exiled from his Tibetan homeland. After China pressured Tibet into incorporation with the People’s Republic, a revolt broke out and the Dalai Lama fled, fearing for his life. The spiritual and political leader is now 84 years old, and rather than caving to hardheartedness, he practices what he calls warmheartedness. Each day he offers sincere prayers for China and its people. Warmheartedness is “the ultimate source of a happy life,” he says.

I confess, I don’t possess a natural instinct to pray for the president, but what choice do I really have? Like all Christians, I’m under a divine command to love my enemies. I might as well start with my fellow Americans.