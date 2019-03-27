SALT LAKE CITY — The Jazz scored the first points of the game and never gave up the lead in their 115-100 win over the LA Lakers Wednesday night in Vivint Arena.

Here are the three takeaways from the game.

The Jazz took care of business. With LeBron James not making the trip to Utah, the Lakers have made it clear they are playing for next season. The Jazz played to their strengths with an emphasis on defense and shooting efficiently from the floor. They controlled the paint, outrebounding the Lakers 54-40 and outscoring them in the paint 58-38. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks. Jae Crowder played hard off the bench, putting up 16 points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 21 points, but did not have any rebounds until late in the third quarter and did not record an assist all game.

Joe Ingles shined throughout the game, leading his team with 14 assists, and he scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds. His inspired performance came on Autism Awareness Night in Vivint Arena, something very important to Ingles, whose son was diagnosed with autism in January.

The Jazz climb to 45-30 and are now tied for fifth place in the Western Conference with the LA Clippers at 6.5 games back from first. The Jazz have won seven of their last eight and with only seven games left in the regular season, they will need to continue the trend for a chance at gaining home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Next 3

--- Friday, March 29, vs. Washington (31-45), 7 p.m.

--- Monday, April 1, vs. Charlotte (35-39), 7 p.m.

--- Wednesday, April 3, @ Phoenix (17-59) 8 p.m.