SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” remains on hiatus, but that hasn’t stopped one of its stars from finding a new gig.

Johannah Newmarch, who stars in “When Calls the Heart,” will reportedly play the evil stepmother in a Christmas movie called “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” the International Business Times reports.

The “contemporary musical” will follow Kat Decker, who wants to become a famous singer. She ends up falling in love with a boy named Nick (Gregg Sulkin), who is a local Santa. Her stepmother (Johannah) will try to stop Kat from achieving her dreams, according to BuzzFeed.

The film will be produced by Front Street Pictures Inc. in association with Blue Ribbon Content for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and not Hallmark.

Release: It remains unclear where or when the film will be released.

Franchise: The new Christmas movie will join the “A Cinderella Story” franchise, which began with Hillary Duff’s “A Cinderella Story” in 2004. Other films in the series include “Another Cinderella Story” with Selena Gomez and Drew Seeley (2008), “A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song” with Lucy Hale and Freddie Stroma (2011) and “A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits” with Sofia Carson and Thomas Law (2016).

“For 15 years, the ‘A Cinderella Story’ franchise has enchanted audiences with its emotional storylines, engaging music, and talented young actresses in the key lead role,” Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment vice president of family & animation marketing, said in a press release, according to IBT. “We know that fans of ‘A Cinderella Story’ will love this heart-warming holiday tale filled with music and magic.”

Newmarch is a Hallmark channel favorite. She starred in the channel’s Christmas movie “Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery.”

Context: Newmarch has also appeared on “When Calls the Heart” since 2014. She also played Sally on the “Garage Sale Mystery” series. Both of those series starred Lori Loughlin, who was dropped by the network following the college admissions cheating scandal.