PROVO — BYU announced Tuesday morning that coach Dave Rose will hold a press conference at the Marriott Center floor at 1 p.m.

No more information was provided but sources have told the Deseret News that Rose is expected to step down after 14 years at the helm of the program.

Rose, 61, would leave having posted a 348-135 (.720) career record. He’s 23 wins shy of the Cougars’ all-time winningest coach, Stan Watts, who compiled a 371-254 record (.594) in 23 seasons at the helm.

In terms of winning percentage, Rose outperformed predecessors like Frank Arnold (.593), Ladell Anderson (.616), Roger Reid (.664) and Steve Cleveland (.561). He led the Cougars to eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

While Rose had been the head coach since 2005, he had been an assistant coach with the program since 1997.

In 2017, Rose won his 300th game as BYU’s head coach, tying Bobby Knight and John Thompson for the 25th-fastest to 300 wins in college basketball.

In Rose's final game in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 9, San Diego thumped BYU, 80-57. The Cougars trailed by as many as 44 points in the second half to the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

BYU lost three of its last four games and finished with a 19-13 record overall, marking the first time in the Rose era that the Cougars failed to win at least 20 games. It also marked the first time in his tenure that BYU failed to secure a berth in either the NCAA Tournament or the NIT. The Cougars haven’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2015 and they haven’t won a West Coast Conference regular season or Tournament title.

A segment of fans accustomed to perennial NCAA Tournament appearances became frustrated with the downward trajectory of the program.

Last November, on the day that BYU opened the season with a loss at Nevada, Rose signed a contract extension that was to keep him on the sidelines through the 2020-21 campaign.

Days later, the NCAA levied harsh sanctions against BYU after the NCAA reported that guard Nick Emery accepted $12,000 in improper benefits from boosters. As part of the penalty, the NCAA ruled that the program would have to vacate as many as 47 wins over two seasons. BYU, which declared that the university, athletic department and coaching staff had no knowledge of the infractions, is currently appealing the penalty of vacating games.

Rose arrived at BYU in 1997 as an assistant Cleveland, the year after the school fired Reid. The Cougars had finished with a 1-25 season, the worst in school history. Rose was a big part of resurrecting the program, which reached the NCAA Tournament in 2001.

In 2005, Rose replaced Cleveland as head coach following a 9-21 season. The following year, Rose got the Cougars to the NIT with a 20-9 record. BYU then won three straight Mountain West Conference championships.

The Cougars ended a 17-year, eight-game NCAA Tournament losing streak in 2010 as they beat Florida 99-92 in double-overtime.

Then in 2011, BYU enjoyed one of its finest seasons ever, posting a 32-5 record and advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in 30 years. The Cougars were led by national player of the year Jimmer Fredette.

After that season, Rose was courted by a few high-profile programs, but he chose to remain in Provo.

Under Rose, Fredette became BYU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,599 points. Four years later, Tyler Haws supplanted Fredette by scoring 2,720 career points.

Late in the 2011 season, the Cougars were ranked No. 3 in the nation and appeared to be on the cusp of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, when the school suspended star forward Brandon Davies for violating the honor code. Due to the absence of Davies, Rose had to juggle his lineup and led BYU to tournament wins over Wofford and Gonzaga.

BYU was part of the First Four of the NCAA Tournament in 2012. The No. 14 seed Cougars rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat Iona 78-72, the biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament. Three years later, as a No. 11 seed, BYU squandered a 17-point halftime lead and lost Ole Miss in the First Four.

The Cougars beat Gonzaga three consecutive seasons in Spokane, including in the 2016-17 season-finale, which saw BYU upset the No. 1, undefeated Zags. It marked the Cougars’ first victory over a top-ranked opponent.

During the summer of 2009, Rose was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor cancer, the only type of pancreatic cancer that can be successfully treated. Since undergoing emergency surgery to remove the tumor, he has been cancer-free. In the fall of 2010, Rose was asked to speak on behalf of Coaches vs. Cancer to emphasize the importance of federal investment in cancer research, prevention and early detection programs.