SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s daughter and YouTube star Olivia Jade said her parents “ruined” her life because of the college admissions scandal.

What happened: A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jade is "really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”

"She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough," the source said, according to Fox News. "Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built imploded before her eyes. She feels they ruined everything."

The source said that Jade is "so embarrassed she doesn't even want to go out."

Context: Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their two daughters would be crew recruits for USC even though neither girl was a crew competitor. Loughlin and Giannulli were both arrested and released on $1 million bonds.

Bigger picture: Jade’s disapproval for college is well-documented. She didn’t fill out her University of Southern California application. One of Jade’s YouTube videos that went viral after the scandal broke showed her saying she was excited to attend college in order to party.

Jade has lost endorsement deals from Sephora, TRESemme and Estee Lauder as a result of the scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli will appear in court on April 13.