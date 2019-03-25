SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential election, the Department of Justice said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress explaining that Mueller’s report found Trump’s campaign and its associates had not "coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in these efforts,” The New York Times reports.

Notable figures issued statements about the report’s findings in the immediate aftermath. Trump celebrated the outcome but did share resentment after the two-year investigation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump will now let Barr decide whether to release the full report or not, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to these statements, a number of opinion writers for multiple news organizations wrote about what happens next and what the report’s findings mean for Trump and the U.S.

USA Today’s Chris Traux wrote that Barr’s conclusion isn’t good enough and that a constitutional battle looms over the Mueller report.

“In the coming months, there is going to be a constitutional battle royal over making the report, especially this section, public.”

Charles M. Blow of The New York Times wrote that Mueller’s report is bigger than Mueller and Trump.

“The Mueller report is a cautionary tale. There are no magic bullets, no devastating facts, no pivotal events that can undo what Trump has wrought. Trumpism is bigger than Trump. It is a rebranding of a consistent and increasingly resurgent strand of white American anxiety about primacy, privilege and displacement.”

Noah Bookbinder wrote for The New York Times that it’s time to release the whole Mueller report.

“Now that Mr. Mueller’s investigation is complete (or nearly complete), the Department of Justice must formally reveal its findings to Congress and the American people, which have separate and enormously consequential responsibilities of their own. These responsibilities cannot be carried out fully without direct access to the material that is in the report.”

The Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle wrote that Mueller is a “real-life Atticus Finch.”

“Mueller’s report has not yet been published, and there will be more to say about it when more of it has been seen. Perhaps parts of it will remain secret for years, if not decades. But we can say that Mueller ran the tightest ship Washington has seen in a very long time, leakproof and diligent. And it appears he was more than fair to the president and the first family.”

David Schoen wrote for Fox News that the Mueller report should be rejected and not believed because it’s flawed.

“But whatever the report reveals, it is the product of a process and a special counsel team that were both fatally flawed from the beginning. As a result, the Mueller report should be rejected out of hand by every American who cares at all about the concept of fundamental fairness that our founders intended to be a primary guiding principle for our government officials.”

Eric Wemple of The Washington Post wondered how long cable network news channels could talk about the report, even though they don’t have it yet.

“It’s a big deal, marking the culmination of the central news story over nearly the last two years. Every single one of Mueller’s actions has drawn the most searing and protracted media attention, so much so that CNN at one point managed to anticipate one of the investigations targets; it arrived at the Florida home of Roger Stone in time to film a swarm of FBI agents descending on the longtime Trump confidant’s front lawn. So the completion and submission of the report is a big deal.

“A big deal, that is, with no beef: Though news outlets have a document indicating that the report has been submitted, they don’t have the report. Therefore, analysis time!”

Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post wrote that journalists should be proud of their Russia reporting.

“I reckon that American citizens would have been far worse off if skilled reporters hadn’t dug into the connections between Trump’s associates — up to and including his son Don Jr. — and Russians. That reporting has not been invalidated.”

Jeff Yang of CNN wrote that it’s time to let Americans see the entire Mueller report, too. He wrote that Barr’s letter isn’t enough.