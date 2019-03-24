Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
The White House is reflected in a puddle, Friday March 22, 2019, in Washington, as news breaks that the special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump. The Justice Department says Mueller delivered his final report Friday to Attorney General William Barr, who is reviewing it. Mueller's report, still confidential, sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump's attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts.
SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find any evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, the Justice Department said Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Mueller did not come to a definitive conclusion about whether or not Trump obstructed justice.

Attorney General William Barr wrote in a four-page letter to Congress that quoted Mueller’s report that said it “does not exonerate” the president on obstruction. But, Barr wrote, the report “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

Trump, who was in Florida at the time of Barr’s letter, celebrated and said “there was no collusion.” He said the report showed there was no obstruction.

Political pundits, media members and others responded to the report’s principal findings on Twitter Sunday afternoon. We’ve collected several of those to provide context to the report and the next steps.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
