SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find any evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, the Justice Department said Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
Mueller did not come to a definitive conclusion about whether or not Trump obstructed justice.Comment on this story
Attorney General William Barr wrote in a four-page letter to Congress that quoted Mueller’s report that said it “does not exonerate” the president on obstruction. But, Barr wrote, the report “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”
Trump, who was in Florida at the time of Barr’s letter, celebrated and said “there was no collusion.” He said the report showed there was no obstruction.
Political pundits, media members and others responded to the report’s principal findings on Twitter Sunday afternoon. We’ve collected several of those to provide context to the report and the next steps.