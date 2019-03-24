SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find any evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, the Justice Department said Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Mueller did not come to a definitive conclusion about whether or not Trump obstructed justice.

Attorney General William Barr wrote in a four-page letter to Congress that quoted Mueller’s report that said it “does not exonerate” the president on obstruction. But, Barr wrote, the report “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

Trump, who was in Florida at the time of Barr’s letter, celebrated and said “there was no collusion.” He said the report showed there was no obstruction.

One hour after the release of a summary of the Mueller probe, the President falsely claimed it totally exonerated him.



The letter said there was no collusion, then noted "While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." pic.twitter.com/NR5tN8lLj7 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) March 24, 2019

Political pundits, media members and others responded to the report’s principal findings on Twitter Sunday afternoon. We’ve collected several of those to provide context to the report and the next steps.

Donald Trump spent 18 months running down an investigation that has given him, largely, what he wanted: A credible and well investigated report that he nor his campaign colluded with the Russians. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 24, 2019

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 24, 2019

Today went about as well for the president as it possibly could given everything, but imagine if he'd listened to advisers and not exposed himself to the potential obstruction charge to begin with. This likely would have been over ages ago and more definitively. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 24, 2019

The Russia collusion question seems settled & that’s good news. Nobody wants a president who actively conspired with an enemy, which is far worse than passively benefiting from enemy’s interference, which Trump unquestionably did. System worked, despite awful behavior from Trump. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) March 24, 2019

It’s amazing that Mueller left the decision on obstruction to an attorney general who criticized his investigation and a deputy attorney general whose memo was used to fire Comey. It may be defensible, but it’s amazing. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 24, 2019

We’re all going to need a lot more information to understand this decision to essentially punt on the question of whether the president committed a crime. https://t.co/6fs1E3Ndou — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) March 24, 2019

Folks, this is a total legal exoneration of the president. Congress will want to know more, of course. But the topline: No conspiracy, no obstruction. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 24, 2019

Fmr WH official: “Not only will the president view this as vindication, it quite literally is vindication. The question now is how severe the reckoning will be for those who made ‘collusion’ their central message for the past 2 years—both Democrats and many members of the media” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 24, 2019

Context as you read: am told Special Counsel Robert Mueller was not consulted on this letter. This was the product of the Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, per DOJ official. — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) March 24, 2019

"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."



Everyone is going to see what they want to see with this one. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 24, 2019

The Mueller report summary:



- No collusion with Russians

- Evidence on both sides of obstruction question

- AG & DAG decided not enough to charge POTUS with obstruction



BOTTOM LINE: Liklihood POTUS is removed from office before Nov. 2020 all but nil — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 24, 2019

A good outcome:

1. The investigation was able to proceed lawfully to its conclusion.

2. Our president did not conspire with a hostile power to win his election.

3. The evidence in the report on obstruction by the president while in office will confirm he ought not be re-elected. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 24, 2019

obviously this is bad for democrats and good for trump, but the way the "investigation" "the media" and "the democrats" have all been lumped together is weird. From 2016 to today, FBI or DOJ officials supervising the various investigations have been nearly exclusively republicans — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 24, 2019