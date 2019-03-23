STANFORD, Calif. — The Cougars are moving on.

BYU used a big third quarter to built on defense, fast breaks and excellent passing to take a double-digit lead, and the Cougars held on for a 73-64 victory over Auburn.

The seventh-seeded Cougars (26-6) were led by excellent play by their starters:

Brenna Chase: 19 points, 7 assists

Caitlyn Alldredge: 14 points, 3 assists

Shaylee Gonzalez: 17 points, 8 rebounds

Sara Hamson: 4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks

Paisley Johnson: 8 points despite fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars led by just two points at halftime despite holding Auburn to 26 percent shooting in the first half. BYU came out hot in third quarter, hitting five layups and two 3-pointers to take a commanding lead.

After Johnson fouled out, Auburn's defense helped the 10th-seeded Tigers get within four points late in the game. But freshman Gonzalez hit a few clutch layups and free throws to help BYU hold on for the victory.

BYU will face the winner of the Standard-UC Davis game, which tips off at 4 p.m. Saturday.