SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah's congressional delegation renewed their call Friday for the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, tweeted that "early reporting appears to confirm what we've been saying for over a year: no collusion or conspiracy between Russia & the Trump campaign. The full report should be released to Congress & the American people as soon as possible."

Mueller has submitted his findings to Attorney General William Barr, who will review the report and create a summary document that will be sent to Congress and possibly released to the public.

All four members of Utah's U.S. House delegation voted for the resolution last week calling for Mueller's findings to be made public. The Democrat-controlled House unanimously passed the measure.

"In the interest of transparency, the public deserves to see the Mueller report. Last week I voted for a resolution supporting the public’s right to see what is in the Mueller report, to the extent allowed by law," Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, tweeted.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said in a statement last week that the federal government has spent millions of dollars on the Mueller investigation.

"Consistent with current law, I believe that when that report is finally complete, the American people deserve the utmost transparency about its contents, whether that information clears the President’s name or incriminates him," he said.

In a tweet Friday, Curtis added that he looks forward to reviewing the report.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, also voted for the resolution.

A bipartisan bill has also been introduced in the Senate that would require the Mueller report to be made public, though Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn't likely to allow to come up for a vote.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has said Barr should be as "transparent as possible" with the results of the Mueller investigation.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, did not immediately comment Friday.