A lighthearted look at the news of the day:

Ah, spring! The sound of birds chirping, the tiny green buds struggling up from brown earth, the gurgling of contaminated water in Sandy.

---

It’s time for March Madness — trying to guess who the president will insult next, and whether that person will be dead or alive.

---

We’ve already seen some dramatic plays. President Trump committed an offensive foul when he called the husband of his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, a “stone cold loser and husband from" (down under — and I don’t mean Australia). But then Conway dribbled off her foot on the next play when she said, “(The president) is protective of me, that’s what people really should take from this.”

---

Meanwhile, Senate staffers confirmed last week that, contrary to insults and rumors, John McCain is unable to carry the ball, or cast any more votes, from where he currently resides.

---

March Madness is also a good time to ponder how some wealthy parents apparently have been paying lots of money to have their children admitted to prestigious universities, when all those kids had to do was be really good at basketball.

---

Meanwhile, a lot of people are picking Duke to win it all this year, while others are concerned about star player Zion Williamson, wondering when the other shoe is going to drop.

---

Levi's CEO Chip Bergh told CNN last week he has yet to wash a 10-year-old pair of 501 jeans he owns. His strategy may be to keep stockholders at bay, but millions of viewers were just glad no one has yet invented smell-a-vision.

---

Bergh also debunked the idea that you can clean a pair of jeans by putting them in the freezer. This, apparently, does not kill germs. It does, however, make getting dressed in the morning an eye-opening experience.