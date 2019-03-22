SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered to the attorney general his findings on the inquiry regarding President Donald Trump and Russia, The New York Times reports.

Mueller’s investigation focused on Russian election interference, seeking to find out whether anyone tied to President Trump’s campaign cooperated with Russia or not.

The Mueller investigation has been a nationwide story and has often cast a shadow over President Trump’s presidency for the first two years.

Attorney General William Barr will now decide whether to share the report with Congress and the American public, according to The New York Times.

What's next: Barr said in a letter to chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees that he may send Congress a summary of Mueller’s findings by the weekend, according to CBS News.

"The special counsel has submitted to me today a 'confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions' he has reached," Barr said in the letter. "I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."

Here’s the letter from DoJ to the Hill re: the #mueller report pic.twitter.com/iNxfqFKTj8 — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) March 22, 2019

On March 14, the House of Representatives voted on a resolution to make the report’s findings public.

Reactions: Trump’s legal team of Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow said in a statement:

“We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer submitted a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said it's time to wait on Barr.

"The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report."

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 22, 2019

President Trump said earlier on Friday that the American people won’t accept a Mueller report that taints him, the AP reports.