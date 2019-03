SALT LAKE CITY — Shaquille O’Neal is the new face of Papa John’s.

CNBC reports that O’Neal will join the pizza company as its newest board member and become the face of its brand from here on out.

Nine months ago, the company’s founder, John Schantter, was dropped from marketing and promotional materials, including Papa John’s pizza boxes, after a number of public scandals.

Board member compensation for Shaquille O’Neal to be on the Papa John’s board is 3 years, $8.25M, which includes stock. O’Neal to also invest $840,000 for a 30% stake in Atlanta franchises. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 22, 2019

“The addition of Shaquille on the board, I think is really going to highlight what we need to do from a marketing standpoint to get those sales moving,” CEO Steve Ritchie said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street. ”

It’s possible we might see O’Neal, who is the first African-American director for the company, in Papa John’s commercials.

“We are working through diversity not only on the board, but also the leadership team, franchise base and supplier base,” Ritchie said.

O’Neal has invested in Papa John’s since his time in the NBA. He owns nine Papa John’s restaurants in Atlanta alone.

Social media had some funny reactions to the news.

