President Donald Trump made headlines this week with his comments about the late Sen. John McCain, with other top stories surrounding the upcoming 2020 election and the start of March Madness.

Several comments were made by the president this week criticizing the late John McCain, who died seven months ago.

Walt Handelsman

The president has received criticism for seemingly trying to continue a feud with someone who has passed on.

Chan Lowe

McCain's daughters, Meghan and Bridget, have both made statements defending their father and criticizing Trump for being disrespectful.

David Horsey

With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, talk about getting rid of the Electoral College is in the news again.

Dana Summers

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren publicly spoke about how she believe the Electoral College has "got to go," sparking debate about the pros and cons of the system.

Drew Sheneman

The annual NCAA college basketball tournament, called March Madness, started Thursday. People all over the country filled out brackets in the hopes of predicting the outcomes.

Dana Summers

Phil Hands

In the U.K., the Brexit troubles continue. With Parliament unable to reach an agreement, they've asked the EU for an extension on the decision, which the EU agreed to.

Nick Anderson

Scott Stantis

Other stories this week include Trump's continual use of Twitter, the Democrats' many promises and platforms for the 2020 election and the angry rhetoric happening on cable news.

Walt Handelsman

Lisa Benson