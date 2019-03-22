Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
FILE - Draper Police Sgt. Chad Carpenter adheres a new underage alcohol prevention sticker to a patrol car after attending the Pledge to Prevent Underage Drinking forum in Draper on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

DRAPER — A lieutenant with the Draper Police Department has submitted his "notice of retirement" just days after he was placed on administrative leave.

Comment on this story

Chad Carpenter, who was the face of the Draper Police Department for many years as its public information officer, was placed on administrative leave on March 13 after the city received a complaint "regarding possible policy violations," according to a prepared statement from the city.

The alleged incident is under investigation by both Draper police and the Unified Police Department, according to the statement.

Carpenter, who had been with Draper police since 2003, announced his retirement on Thursday.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment