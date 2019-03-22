DRAPER — A lieutenant with the Draper Police Department has submitted his "notice of retirement" just days after he was placed on administrative leave.

Chad Carpenter, who was the face of the Draper Police Department for many years as its public information officer, was placed on administrative leave on March 13 after the city received a complaint "regarding possible policy violations," according to a prepared statement from the city.

The alleged incident is under investigation by both Draper police and the Unified Police Department, according to the statement.

Carpenter, who had been with Draper police since 2003, announced his retirement on Thursday.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.