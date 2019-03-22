SALT LAKE CITY — A federal building in North Ogden will now bear the name of the city's fallen mayor who died while deployed in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard.

President Donald Trump signed a bill Thursday to name the Veteran Affairs center in the northern Utah town as the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, introduced the legislation shortly after Taylor died last November.

Taylor, 39, was helping train Afghan forces when he was killed and another U.S. soldier wounded in an insider attack at the Kabul Military Training Center. He served as a major in Utah's Army National Guard and as mayor of North Ogden.

The VA opened a center in North Ogden last April for veterans and their families to go for counseling, support and other help. Bishop said naming the outstation after Taylor is a small gesture to his service and sacrifice.

"The naming of a building will never repay the debt our nation owes Mayor Taylor or his family, but it can stand as a humble reminder of the citizen soldier who lost his life in the service of others," Bishop said on the House floor last year.