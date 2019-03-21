SALT LAKE CITY — The world has been swept up in the magic of "Harry Potter" since the first book was released in 1997.

Now, a new study released by Joybird.com shows what the most popular "Harry Potter" book and spell is by state.

What happened: Using Google trends, Joybird analyzed search data from the past 12 months to determine which is the most searched for "Harry Potter" book in each state, Joybird said.

They also looked at data from the past year for the spells used in "Harry Potter" to determine which is the most searched-for spell in each state.

Most popular Harry Potter book: According to the survey, the most popular book in the United States is “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Twenty-eight states had the seventh book listed as their most popular "Harry Potter" book search.

Joybird Using Google trends, Joybird analyzed search data from the past 12 months to determine which is the most searched for "Harry Potter" book in each state.

Utah’s most searched for Harry Potter book is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” a result shared only by Tennessee. It appears lots of people in the two states may be experiencing the magic of the series for the first time.

is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” a result shared only by Tennessee. It appears lots of people in the two states may be experiencing the magic of the series for the first time. “The Sorcerer’s Stone” and “The Half-Blood Prince” were the least searched for "Harry Potter" books in the U.S.

Most popular "Harry Potter" spells: The most popular "Harry Potter" spell in the United States by search is the illumination spell Lumos, which lights up dark places.

Joybird Joybird also looked at data from the past year for the spells used in "Harry Potter" to determine which is the most searched for spell in each state.

Joybird Joybird also looked at data from the past year for the spells used in "Harry Potter" to determine which is the most searched for spell in each state.

Utah’s most searched for spell is the killing spell Avada Kedavra, which appears to be the most popular spell in the Midwest.

Recent "Harry Potter" news: Actor Ralph Fiennes recently shared with "The Jonathan Ross" show that he almost didn't take on the role as Voldemort in the films because he didn't know anything about the books at the time.