SALT LAKE CITY — The cast for Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” has finally spoken out about Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal, according to Fox News.

Two cast members of the show shared an appreciation for fans following the controversy.

Paul Greene, who plays Carson Shepherd on the show, tweeted his thanks for the fans, adding that the controversy left the cast in a “tough spot.”

He wrote, “love you all thanks for the. Amazing love and support through this tough spot. Remember! Love and tenderness win.”

Caption this #hearties @Andreabrooks @hallmarkchannel #HopeValley love you all thanks for the. Amazing Love and support through this tough spot. Remember!!!! Love and tenderness Win. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ELvCtc7QVp — Paul Greene Official (@paulgreenemedia) March 19, 2019

Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith Carter on the show, thanked fans for the “tremendous outpouring of love and support over the past week.”

"Hi #Hearties, I just wanted to take a moment to tell you that I appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support over the past week. Your kindness and dedication does not go unnoticed. I love being a part of this family. Thank you,” Brooks wrote on Instagram.

Context: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among dozens of parents named in an investigation that accuses them of bribing their children’s way into college. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 so that their children could be crew recruits for the University of Southern California so they could attend the school, Entertainment Weekly reported. Neither child ever competed in crew.