KEARNS — Police have arrested the 15-year-old stepbrother of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside his room earlier this week.

Unified police on Monday originally reported that the 16-year-old was killed by an accidental self-inflicted shotgun blast. The boy was in his house, 5007 W. 5400 South, with his stepbrother. The two were looking at the gun and "swinging it around" when it went off, police said.

The stepbrother was booked into a juvenile detention center in connection with the shooting death. According to family members on social media, the teen was arrested for investigation of murder.

Police originally reported that the stepbrother was 17, but said Thursday that he is actually 15.

Family members have identified the deceased boy as Jerrad Jacobsen. On Facebook Thursday, a series of angry comments — purportedly posted by Jerrad's mother, Theresa Hinkle Toledo — were posted that are directed toward Jerrad's stepbrother.

"You murdered my son. It wasn't accidental. You waited until my son's back was turned and put a shotgun to the back of his head and murdered him. You cleaned up yourself and made it look like it was my son. I want the whole world to know my baby didn't accidentally shoot himself playing with a gun. He knew better. My son was murdered by one he called his brother and trusted," she posted.

"I hope my baby haunts you. You took so much from us and even more you took from my son."

The mother went on to say that the stepbrother's first court hearing was held Thursday morning.

"Nothing more heartbreaking than finding out that your baby died until you find out their brother did it," other posts state. "You didn't just point a gun at and shoot him, you waited 'til his back was to you. That's no accident."

Another family member claimed that after Jerrad was shot, the 15-year-old took a shower and changed his clothes before notifying other family members.

A large number of people gathered outside Jerrad's house on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil. A fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses was set up on Facebook.

Unified police released few details on Thursday, saying the investigation is ongoing.