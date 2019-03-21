SALT LAKE CITY — Donny and Marie Osmond announced Thursday that they will officially leave their Las Vegas residency.

The famous brother-sister duo appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning when they made the announcement.

"It's the end of the Donny & Marie show. It's not the end of Donny & Marie," Donny Osmond said.

The exclusive announcement includes a small tour of the Osmonds' stage. Donny Osmond said he has some tricks up his sleeve for his final show.

Watch the announcement below.

EXCLUSIVE: "I'm gonna miss this a lot...there's a bond here that will never be broken" - @donnyosmond says upon announcing alongside @marieosmond that they are officially saying goodbye to their Vegas residency. @PaulaFaris reports. https://t.co/kPygAZ76wR pic.twitter.com/YdTHLusoPl — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2019

The duo talked about how their lives impacted their decision to leave the show.

“We have been through so much the last 11 years,” Donny Osmond said.

He pointed to Marie and said, “She gets on stage and she’s such a professional. She does a great job. I’m going to miss this a lot.”

“I have been through a lot. But he has been my rock,” Marie Osmond said of her brother. “I went through a terrible divorce here. And a terrible custody battle. And I lost a child here.”

Donny Osmond agreed.

“What she has gone through and still remains a professional and goes out there and performs for the audiences. There’s a bond here that will never been broken.”

The Osmonds teased an announcement on Wednesday for “Good Morning America.” Donny Osmond specifically posted on social media that the siblings were going to make an announcement.

Context: We’ve heard this before. Reports surfaced last year the two planned to end their Las Vegas residency.

“Next year is our final year,” said Donny Osmond, according to KTNV. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time. But, definitely, our countdown has started. It was supposed to be six weeks at the Flamingo. It will be 11 years, and it will be the end.”

Donny Osmond told me that he is currently working on his 62nd album and on a play that he hopes to see make it to Broadway.