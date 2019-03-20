SALT LAKE CITY — The “Stranger Things 3” trailer is officially here, and it’s a huge mood for summer 2019.

The Netflix show’s new trailer dropped Wednesday morning, just a day after “Stranger Things” Twitter account shared a video of … rats.

Watch the trailer below.

The trailer seems wholesome enough to start off. It highlights the summer atmosphere for the “Stranger Things” kids, showing some time has passed since the second season and all the young ones are growing up.

But then it all turns sinister with highlights of a new monster, a return to the Upside Down, and questions about safety and security in the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The tagline is “One summer can change everything.”

“Stranger Things 3” drops on July 4.