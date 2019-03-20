SALT LAKE CITY — Russian authorities have released two young volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after holding them in jail for nearly three weeks.

"The two volunteers detained in Novorossiysk, Russia have been released and have left the country," church spokesman Eric Hawkins said. "Elder Kole Brodowski, age 20, who was nearing the end of his service, will return home to California. Elder David Gaag, age 19, will return to the United States for a short time, receive any needed support, and then continue his service in a new mission."

Hawkins said the two men were treated well in detention and maintained regular contact with their mission president and families.

"The church is closely monitoring conditions in Russia for all volunteers and will continue to fully comply with Russian law," he added.