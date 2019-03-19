SALT LAKE CITY — Get excited. You can get a lot of free stuff on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the first day of spring for 2019, and it comes with a lot of freebies. Oh, and there’s a full worm moon and some asteroids on the horizon too, according to USA Today.

We’ve combed through multiple reports to find some free deals. Here’s a quick glance.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen will hold an annual free cone day to celebrate the beginning of spring. Customers will receive a free small cone of vanilla ice cream on the day.

The cones will be available while supplies last. Only one per customer.

If you’re happy and you know it, Free Cone Day is Wednesday, March 20th at DQ. #FreeConeDay Posted by Dairy Queen on Friday, March 15, 2019

"We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together," Maria Hokanson, Dairy Queen's executive vice president of marketing, said in a statement, according to USA Today. "We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can't wait to help spread smiles."

Rita’s Italian ice

Rita’s will be giving away free Italian ices on Wednesday. Visit your local store from 12 to 9 p.m. to grab your free Italian ice.

Last year, the company gave away about 1 million cups in just nine hours, according to its website.

Ben and Jerry's

Ben and Jerry's will offer free cones on April 9.

Haagen-Dazs

Haagen-Dazs will offer free cones on May 14.