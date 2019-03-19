Jeffrey Hsu receives West Coast Conference Singles Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Hsu earned his second consecutive singles honor after clinching both matches with his singles victories. He defeated Philip Hjorth of Pacific 6-4, 6-4 to close BYU's 4-0 sweep over Pacific. In his match against Saint Mary's, Hsu clinched the 4-1 match for the Cougars when he topped Abhishek Bastola 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

BYU is 14-2 on the season and holds a 3-0 record in the conference. The Cougars are on the road this weekend to face WCC foes Gonzaga and Portland on Mar. 22 and 23 respectively.

Read the full WCC release here.