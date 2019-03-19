There should be a term limit for Congress.

The issue is that if members of the House of Representatives are elected for two years at a time, then they should only be able to serve for four terms. Members of the Senate also do not have a term limit in Congress and they are elected for six years when they should only be able to serve for one or two terms.

If there was a term limit for Congress they would remove the intense focus on politics and place it back on policy. Our country would benefit from lawmakers that view the work as a temporary assignment and not a career. We do not need a Congress that spends much of its time posturing, raising money for their re-election campaigns and running for office instead of focusing on the important issues.

Restricting the service of lawmakers prevents politicians from amassing too much power and becoming too alienated from their constituents.

Chelsea Ponce

St. George