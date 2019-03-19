SALT LAKE CITY — Adrienne Randall may be out of the floor rotation again.

That was the news out of the Dumke Center Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Pac-12 Championship.

Randall is suffering from a wrist injury — the ailment that kept her off the floor during Utah’s meet against Georgia over the weekend.

“It it something that just acted up,” said Utah co-head coach Megan Marsden. “She has actually had the wrist problem for a while, but it started acting up a little bit last week.”

As a precaution, Randall competed on only balance beam against the Gymdogs, which marked just the third meet all year she wasn’t a part of the floor rotation.

Earlier this season, the freshman recorded a 9.950 on floor against Arizona, not to mention a 9.900 against Stanford, a 9.875 against California, and a pair of 9.85’s, in meets against Oregon State and Michigan.

Randall was replaced in the floor lineup by sophomore Alexia Burch.

According to Marsden, training this week will determine who makes it onto the floor at the Maverik Center in West Valley City Saturday night.

“The coaches feel like that is the one spot in the lineup that we will determine after training this week,” Marsden said.

However, if Randall is healthy enough, the spot is hers.

“We need to see how she does,” Marsden said.

COUNTING THE DAYS: All season long, Utah freshman Cammy Hall has been counting down the days.

The Gainesville, Virginia, native tore her Achilles tendon during the preseason, which knocked her out for the year.

The season-ending injury necessitated surgery, which brought with it crutches and a boot, then just a boot, and finally, as of last week, nothing at all.

“I think it was a week ago that that happened,” Marsden said. “She was counting down the days.”

“For our athletes who have been unfortunate with that injury, and any injury that is season-ending, you end up in a brace or boot for a long time,” she added. “You usually have a long time on crutches after surgery and they are always anxious to hit that milestone where that goes away.”

Hall is set to do more strength and conditioning work now that her boot has been removed, in preparation for next season.

Prior to the injury, she was expected to hold down a lineup spot on both floor exercise and vault.

STREAK BREAKER: In what should come as a surprise to few, MyKayla Skinner is once again the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

The conference announced the honor Tuesday afternoon in recognition of Skinner’s efforts over the weekend.

The two-time national champion recorded a conference-best 39.675 in the all-around against Georgia, a score buoyed by a 9.975 on floor exercise, a 9.925 on vault and a 9.900 on uneven bars.

MyKayla Skinner nails another FLAWLESS floor routine in Athens to earn a 9.975! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/pzS6dEPGB9 — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 16, 2019

The award marks the fourth time this season that Skinner has been named the top gymnast in the conference, not to mention the 16th time in her Utah career — a Pac-12 record.

Skinner’s latest honor ended a run of six consecutive Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week wins by UCLA senior Kyla Ross.