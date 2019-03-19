OGDEN — Authorities in two Utah cities are investigating after two separate groups happened upon human remains on Sunday.

Late Sunday afternoon, a group visiting a remote area just east of Toquerville came across human remains and contacted authorities, Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Nate Abbott said.

"It's in a pretty remote place, a bit of a rough spot to get into, so we contacted our search and rescue to assist us in being able to access it and to assist with the recovery of the individual," Abbott said.

The body was identified as a Toquerville man in his late 30s. Police struggled since Sunday to notify his next of kin until they were able to find a family member Tuesday afternoon.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Police had previously been asked to do a welfare check on the man, Abbott said.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in his death. There was also no indication that he fell, according to the lieutenant.

He estimated the man's body may have been there between a month and a month and a half.

Also Sunday, a group of hikers in Weber County came across what they believed were human remains near Ogden at 1100 N. Mountain Road, a quarter of a mile up a hillside, Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Jensen said.

"These remains were found right below a 60 foot cliff and they appear to have been there for quite some time. They were very decomposed. So we're thinking several months that this individual had been there," Jensen said.

Members of the county's search and rescue team went there Monday and found the remains.

Determining the person's gender, age and cause of death could take some time. Authorities were hoping to identify the person using dental records, Jensen said Tuesday.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office will help determine causes of death for both people found Sunday.