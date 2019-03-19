Jonathan Goodfellow enjoys the afternoon sun as his dog, Heath, suns his belly in Sugarhouse Park on Tuesday. The spring equinox — when the sun will be directly in line with the equator — will occur Wednesday at 3:58 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the equinox marks the beginning of spring, with daylight hours continuing to lengthen until the summer solstice in June. For those south of the equator, it’s the beginning of autumn. Wednesday's weather will again be springlike, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 50s. However, KSL's Dan Guthrie said Tuesday that scattered storms will move back into the state for the second half of the week and weekend, with accumulating snow in the mountains above 6,000 feet.

