OREM — Utah Valley University and Mountainland Technical College have signed a series of agreements to create “seamless educational pathways” from the technical college to the university.

The agreements in culinary arts, nursing, automotive technology, and web and mobile phone development mean Mountainland students will not have to repeat classes when transferring to UVU, making it easier and faster to graduate.

Mountainland's one-year certificates are workforce-based, which should help students to find jobs should they choose to work while attending UVU.

The new educational pathways will augment the long-standing agreement between the two institutions, where the technical college's programs with 900-plus hours of instruction can transfer directly to UVU as 30 credit hours in the technology management program.

The two institutions are working on pathway agreements in surgical technology and other health care fields to supporting the need for more health care workers in Utah Valley. In the future, the institutions hope to create pathways in manufacturing, welding and small business management.

UVU also offers a Wolverine Scholarship that applies to students enrolled in a two-year career and technical education pathway. The scholarship is available to Pell-eligible students and applies to the workforce-focused pathways between Mountainland and UVU. The scholarships make it possible to complete a UVU associate degree tuition-free.

“Thanks to the hard work of the faculty and staff of both institutions, MTECH students now have an unprecedented opportunity to make a meaningful transition into university coursework,” said Clay Christensen, Moutainland Technical College president.

“We look forward to expanding our important partnership with UVU as we serve our students throughout the region.”

Faculty from both institutions have worked closely together to evaluate and align curriculum and validate its rigor.

UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said the university is proud of its partnership with Mountainland Technical College.

“What we are doing qualifies as best practice for 21st century, pragmatic, and inclusive education. MTECH offers valuable instruction that prepares students well to succeed at UVU,” she said.

“These new pathways will allow greater numbers of students to graduate in a timely and efficient manner. Together, MTECH and UVU are helping prepare students to lead productive and dignified lives. What a wonderful mission for both our institutions.”