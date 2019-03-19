SALT LAKE CITY — Paul Ryan has a new job.

The former U.S. speaker of the house will join the board of the new Fox Corporation, which is the parent company for Fox News, CNN reports.

Ryan will join three other new board members with the corporation, which will be slimmed down compared to previous years after the Disney-Fox deal, according to CNN.

Disney and Fox’s deal will close at 12:02 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Interesting: The parts of Fox that Disney doesn’t acquire from its deal with 21st Century Fox will be named, simply, Fox. It will be run by Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Context: Ryan has been at the top of Republican Party politics for years. He’s a noted friend of Rupert Murdoch, who owns the Fox Corporation.

According to a Fox news release, Ryan led “efforts to revise the federal tax code, rebuild the national defense, expand domestic energy production, combat the opioid epidemic, and reform the criminal justice system.”