WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man over the weekend who they say thought his neighbor accused him of stealing, so he beat him with a golf club.

Nathaniel M. Finch, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault causing serious injury.

On Saturday, near 2500 West Robin Road, Finch went to his neighbor's door — who lives in the same duplex — because the neighbor had allegedly accused him of stealing, according to West Valley police. Finch arrived at the door holding a golf club, police stated.

As a fight between the two men ensued on the front porch, the 50-year-old victim was hit multiple times with the golf club and suffered a broken arm, broken nose and "a great deal of injury to the left eye and head," according to a jail booking report.

The neighbor was taken to a local hospital. Finch resisted arrest when West Valley police arrived and officers needed to use "physical force" to take him into custody, the report states.