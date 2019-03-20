SALT LAKE CITY — Disney’s deal with 21st Century Fox will finally close Wednesday, bringing a slew of entertainment and media properties from the Fox brand into Disney’s ownership hands, according to CNN.

The $71 billion deal to buy most of the 21st Century Fox assets will be official at 12:02 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the companies said.

Staffers at 20th Century Fox studio are preparing for potential layoffs. As I reported last year, Disney and Fox have a plan for how to handle layoffs that they are still considering. Close to 5,000 people are expected to lose their jobs from the merger.

Disney will pick up 20th Century Fox studio, a controlling stake in Hulu streaming service, entertainment channels like FX and National Geographic, and more.

Disney will take ownership of several creative properties from Fox, including the “X-Men” franchise, rights to the original and prequel “Star Wars” films, the “Avatar” series, and more.

And yes, that could mean we’ll see X-Men and other Fox-owned Marvel properties pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the "Deadpool" films, tweeted about the merger Tuesday.

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

As for how that all goes down, well, it's unclear. According to ComicBook.com, we could see the X-Men or other characters pop up in a teaser during "Avengers: Endgame." Or Disney might wait until "Spider-Man: Far From Home" to bring those characters into the fold. With "Dark Phoenix" set to drop this year, it's unclear how Disney would handle the X-Men joining the MCU.