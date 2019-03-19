MANTUA, Box Elder County — At least three people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash at Sardine Canyon, troopers said.

A man was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 91 up the canyon when he got into the crash, Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Perry said.

Because there is a concrete barrier in the area where the man was driving, he had to have been driving on the wrong side of the road for at least half a mile, Perry said.

The Utah Highway Patrol originally reported one person was killed in the crash. The agency later said that person "regained a pulse and has been airlifted in extremely critical condition."

At least two others were also taken to a hospital.

Additional information about the crash or those who were injured was not immediately available.

Southbound U.S. 91 was closed in the area of the crash while troopers investigated.