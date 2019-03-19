MANTUA, Box Elder County — At least three people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash at Sardine Canyon, troopers said.
A man was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 91 up the canyon when he got into the crash, Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Perry said.Comment on this story
Because there is a concrete barrier in the area where the man was driving, he had to have been driving on the wrong side of the road for at least half a mile, Perry said.
The Utah Highway Patrol originally reported one person was killed in the crash. The agency later said that person "regained a pulse and has been airlifted in extremely critical condition."
At least two others were also taken to a hospital.
Additional information about the crash or those who were injured was not immediately available.
Southbound U.S. 91 was closed in the area of the crash while troopers investigated.