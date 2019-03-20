SALT LAKE CITY — It’s official. The “Infinity Saga” is almost over.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Empire magazine this week that the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a distinct name — “The Infinity Saga.”

He said this as the MCU looks to put an end to its first three phases — which began with “Iron Man” in 2008 and will end with “Avengers: Endgame” in April — and transition to a new set of films.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” he told Empire magazine. “‘Harry Potter’ had an ending because there were only so many books. ‘Lord of the Rings’ too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline.”

Context: “Endgame” will bring the story of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his quest to use the Infinity Gauntlet to an end, IGN reports.

“While not every film in the Saga has been instrumental to Thanos’ quest — we didn’t see our first Infinity Stone until the Tesseract was revealed in the post-credits sequence at the end of the MCU’s fourth film, 'Thor' — The Infinity Saga seems a fitting name for the story arc. It will also presumably make for a very pretty 22-film box set, too,” according to IGN.

Clues: Feige also said that “Infinity War” critics pointed out the lack of Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), according to Uproxx.

Those two heroes, and the rest of the original Avengers, will have big roles in “Endgame.”

“People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on,” he said. “But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way.”

Feige also said the new saga — for phase four and behind — will focus on newer heroes, according to SyFy Wire.