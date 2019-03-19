SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh on the heels of Netflix’s hit show “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” the streaming service is releasing its next big interactive show “You vs. Wild” next month, which will allow users to follow survival TV star Bear Grylls around the world as he tries to survive the great outdoors.

About the show: Netflix announced “You vs. Wild” in a press conference Monday, saying the show will be eight episodes long and debut on April 10, according to Variety.

Viewers will be able to direct Grylls on adventures around the globe, choosing the way he interacts with or responds to various elemental obstacles.

According to Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland, the series won’t be as dark as “Bandersnatch,” according to The Verge.

In a statement about the show, Grylls said, “I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. … The stakes are high in this one!”

“You vs. Wild” is the second live-action interactive series Netflix has taken on.

The streaming giant has dabbled in interactive animated series in the past (i.e. “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” and a “Minecraft” show), but live-action interactive projects mark a new, expansive turn for Netflix.

According to The Verge, “Bandersnatch” and “You vs. Wild” are likely only the beginning of the streaming service’s dive into interactive media.

“You vs. Wild” premieres on Netflix April 10.