AP
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) backs into Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
NCAA Tournament practices at Vivint Arena are open to the public Wednesday. Admission is free.
John Locher
Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura dunks against St. Mary's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament title, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
11-11:40 a.m. — New Mexico State
11:45 a.m.- 12:25 p.m. — Northeastern
12:30-1:10 p.m. — Auburn
1:15-1:55 p.m. — Kansas
3:25-4:05 p.m. — Gonzaga
4:10-4:50 p.m. — Syracuse
4:55-5:35 p.m. — Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M
5:40-6:20 p.m. — Baylor