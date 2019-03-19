LOGAN — Utah State women’s basketball (16-15, 10-8 Mountain West) continues its 2018-19 season on Wednesday, March 20, as the Aggies take on UC Riverside (17-15, 10-6 Big West) in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational in Riverside, California, at 8 p.m. MT.

Radio coverage for Wednesday’s game will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to the game.

Utah State and UC Riverside are tied, 3-3, in the all-time series. UC Riverside averages 62.0 points per game, while shooting 40.7 percent (791-of-1,944) from the field, 26.2 percent (128-of-488) from behind the arc and 68.8 percent (274-of-398) at the free-throw line. Three Highlanders average double figures in scoring in redshirt junior guard Jannon Otto (15.2 ppg), junior forward Marina Ewodo (11.8 ppg) and senior forward Malou De Kergret (11.6 ppg). Redshirt freshman forward Daphne Gnago leads the team on the boards with 7.4 rebounds per game, while Otto leads in assists with 3.5 helpers per game.

Defensively, opponents average 62.2 points per game against UC Riverside, while shooting 37.4 percent (703-of-1,882) from the floor, 31.4 percent (195-of-621) from behind the 3-point line and 65.7 percent (390-of-594) at the free-throw line. Junior forward Marina Ewodo leads the Highlanders in blocks with 1.7 per game, while Gnago and sophomore guard Keilanei Cooper lead in steals with 1.6 thefts per game each.

Utah State averages 61.8 points per game, while shooting 40.4 percent (736-of-1,824) from the field, 30.7 percent (160-of-522) from long range and 70.1 percent (284-of-405) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Junior guard Eliza West leads in assists with 5.4 per game. West now ranks as Utah State’s all-time assist leader with 441 career helpers.

Defensively, Utah State allows 60.0 points per game, with opponents shooting 39.1 percent (657-of-1,679) from the floor, 31.5 percent (171-of-542) from behind the arc and 72.8 percent (374-of-514) at the charity stripe. Dufficy leads the team in steals with 1.6 per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads in blocks with 1.2 per game.