LEHI — With a little help from Mother Nature, Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens is gearing for the 15th annual Tulip Festival.

During the event, which will run six days a week Friday, April 12, through Saturday, May 4, guests will be treated to 15 themed gardens featuring 280,000 tulips in hundreds of varieties, all imported from Holland.

In addition to walking through the 55-acre garden, this year’s festival will also include a swing dance, a performance by the Lyceum Philharmonic, a 5K race and activities for children.

And for the first time this year, guests can reserve a preferred time slot to attend the festivities.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and children ages 3-12. Entrance is free to Thanksgiving Point Members and children under 2. The Ashton Gardens is located at 3900 N. Garden Drive.

To purchase tickets, log on to thanksgivingpoint.org.