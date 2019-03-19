SALT LAKE CITY — Google’s new video game platform is here, and it’s not a console at all.

Google announced the new Google Stadia on Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference keynote speech. Here’s what we learned.

Stadia is cloud-based. You can access games for the service through internet browsers, TVs and mobile devices.

Gamers can begin playing the game on a Chromebook before switching over to their phone or PC device. You can pick up from where the game left off in real time, Polygon reports.

Watch the introductory video below:

Other features: The system will allow you instant access. Let's say you're watching your favorite YouTube streamer. A “play now” button will appear that will offer you immediate access to the game you're watching, according to The Verge.

Controller: There’s a new controller specifically built for Stadia, which can power the game you want to play. The controller will connect directly through Wi-Fi and link to your game through the cloud, The Verge reports.

The controller includes a button that allows you to record and share clips from your games in an easy way.

Google #Stadia’s State Share showcases a weblink that takes you to a playable moment — in-game position, inventory, and all. https://t.co/xe4ydftTxB pic.twitter.com/lLz8t4qIiA — Polygon (@Polygon) March 19, 2019

Games: It’s unclear which games will be available on Stadia at launch. However, clips of “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” and the “Doom Eternal” logo were shown at the GDC event, according to Ars Technica.

Google created its own Stadia-exclusive games, too, The Verge reports.

Release: The release window is slated for sometime in 2019.

Pricing: No price has been announced yet.

Flashback: I previously reported on how Google has been teasing the new device for months. The device will come as Facebook and Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, look to add video game platforms, too.